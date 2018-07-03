TRF man enters plea in overdose death case
by April Scheinoha Reporter A Thief River Falls man entered a guilty plea Monday, June 18 for his role in the Feb. 8 drug overdose death of Samuel DeJesus Cabrales, 23, Thief River Falls. Nathan […]
Charlie Van Schaick is looking forward to personally growing in his relationship with God during an upcoming missions trip. Charlie, 17, will spend four weeks in Hong Kong this summer as part of Carpenter’s Tools […]
by April Scheinoha Reporter A Thief River Falls man has been charged after he allegedly arranged to sell suspected methamphetamine to a confidential informant and then led law enforcement on a high speed chase from […]
by April Scheinoha Reporter Residents have put their hats in the ring for county and state elective office. The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 14. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. […]
Two Thief River Falls men were sentenced Monday, June 4 in Pennington County District Court for their roles in the assaults of two St. Hilaire men in November. James Michael Dahlin, 32, was sentenced […]
Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls will conduct its graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 1, in the Ralph Engelstad Arena. Student speakers this year include Paige Ballard and Danielle Franke, who […]
The next destination in summer construction by David Hill Editor A small group gathered at the City Hall in Thief River Falls Tuesday to discuss construction that will affect nearly everyone in the community this […]
Students at Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls will present an art showcase Monday, May 21. The show will include numerous departments within the arts including Visual Art, Band, Orchestra, Choir, Video Game Design, […]
Voluntary participation in the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification program is picking up steam. More and more producers are getting involved. Mike Hanson of Good-Vue Ayrshire near Goodridge said there’s a lot more scrutiny on […]
Hundreds of chronic Lyme patients from across the U.S and Canada, along with family and friends, will gather outside the Center for Disease Control (CDC) on May 4 to demand justice, truth, and acknowledgment for […]
